Officer Dies In Police Gym

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Police Force training officer was found dead in the gym of the RBPF’s training college on Monday.

Police press liaison Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters confirmed the death. He did not have the exact time of the discovery, but said the officer had come on to the late shift which started after 4pm.

ASP Peters said he was unable to confirm the cause of death. He said a colleague made the discovery. “When another officer went looking for him, they found him unresponsive in the police gym,” he said.

“As a trainer officer I’m aware of how the police college is made up. He has access to every area of the gym. To say what he was doing at the time, I’m not able to say what he was doing.”

It is understood the officer was Sgt 2129 Alexander Grant, an instructor at the college.

According to the latest Emergency Powers orders released on Monday, gyms in New Providence are prohibited from operating.

However, ASP Peters said: “The police gym hasn’t been operational because we don’t have anyone in training to make use of the gym. When persons are not in training, no one has access to the gym.”

Asked if it seemed hypocritical considering police enforce rules, but an officer was found in a gym while other persons aren’t able to go to one, ASP Peters responded: “I wouldn’t say it’s hypocritical because the facts are not as clear as the public has made them out to be at the moment. It is not as clear to what’s the cause of his death whatever suggestions that be out there.

“Only the evidence can determine what happened and it’s only speculative at the moment on what’s being said and going on on social media.”