Seven Win Scholarships

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE CA Smith International Educational and Community Development Scholarship has awarded scholarships to seven students in Grand Bahama.

David Thompson said that they surpassed this year’s scholarship quota of four. He said the recipients will pursue studies in various areas that would benefit the country.

“The Foundation went above its intended four scholarship quota to award seven deserving students this year, proving its commitment to education even in the midst of a global pandemic,” he said.

He noted that the young people are “the most valuable resource and the best hope for the future of our country”.

The CA Smith International Educational and Community Development Scholarship Foundation was launched in July 2020. It was established in honour of former educator and Cabinet minister C A Smith, who is the 11th Governor General of the Bahamas. The scholarship seeks to promote an awareness among Bahamians of the need for continuing education.

The foundation provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to deserving Bahamian students attending tertiary education at an accredited college/university locally or abroad.

Four scholarships are usually awarded per year for undergraduate studies, in one of the following disciplines: Environmental Engineering, Oceanography, Atmospheric Science or Computer Technology.

To qualify, the candidate must be a Bahamian citizen between the ages of 17 and 24; accepted at an accredited college or university; possess at least five or more subjects that include Math and English at A B or C level in the BGCSE examination; express a desire to return to The Bahamas at the completion of his/ her course of studies; provide satisfactory evidence of financial ability to pay for one year of college expenses; and be a full time student and pursue a minimum of 15 credits per semester

Kristaleah Hall said she was very grateful for her scholarship. “This year has been really discouraging for the class of 2020, and this gives me hope,” she said.

Havana Gibson says she is pursuing environmental studies and political science. She wants to become an environmental lawyer. “I see that in the Bahama a lot of our environment laws are not followed and we need more policies in place to protect the environment,” she said.

Tiffany Martinborough will pursue studies in Early Childhood Education. “I’ve always had an interest in children; I have a big family and we have a lot of young ones and so that is close to my heart. I feel it is a right career choice. I am very grateful for this scholarship because it would help me to pursue my career goal,” she said.