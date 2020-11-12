Advice Sought Over Curfew Infractions On Police Records

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle says he’s seeking guidance over matters related to curfew infractions that have been recorded on police records.

There has been much discussion on social media surrounding the issue after a photo circulated showing what appeared to be a police record documenting that an offence as “breach of curfew order” along with a sentence of $400 or two months in prison for failing to pay the fine.

Some have said the action labels people who commit a minor curfew offence as criminals.

Mr Rolle said: “Prior to the change in the amendments in the Emergency Powers Orders that permits police to issue tickets, those original and those initial ones of the persons who appeared before the courts those will be recorded as convictions.”

“I had a look at that last night we’ll be seeking guidance on that as to the way forward in terms with how we will deal with those. I should be able to advise you better after my consultation with the attorney general on the way forward in dealing with those matters.”

He also said: “The persons who receive the tickets today they have a pay period. If they pay within that period, then there’s no record. If they decide to challenge it, they go before the court and they get convicted. That is a conviction that will be recorded. That is what had taken place in the first round and I think a lot of times I have seen some of the comments being made on social media in ignorance.”

“I have undertaken though to try and get clarification. We don’t want to see people having convictions, but that is the law. That has to be now corrected or adjusted in legislation. That’s not the domain of the commissioner. That has to be addressed elsewhere.”

Asked how many were included in the first round of ticketing, Mr Rolle said: “I don’t have the numbers here before me. I am saying that whatever those numbers are, we don’t want it to be an impediment to persons so whether the authorities decide to make it a civil penalty or a criminal penalty then whichever we’ll just let the law take its course with that.”