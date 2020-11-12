No Preclearance Change For Bahamasair Flights

BAHAMASAIR has said requirements to travel on the airline to the United States have not changed, adding preclearance requirements for Bahamians remain the same.

In a press statement yesterday, the airline reminded passengers that the operational hours for US Customs and Border Protection at Lynden Pindling International Airport at 9am to 6.30pm.

Passengers boarding a Bahamasair flight leaving within this time frame have the ability to use a US visa or Bahamian police record once US travel conditions are met.

Further, Bahamasair said its first flight to Miami UP 221 leaves LPIA at 6.45am.

As this flight is presently outside the normal US preclearance hours, those on this flight are required to post clear using US Customs and Border Protection facilities in Miami and will therefore need to have a US visa.