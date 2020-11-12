Regulator Focuses On Tax Compliance

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Securities Commission's top executive yesterday said the regulator plans to focus on compliance with the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), and cracking down on tax evasion and avoidance.

Christina Rolle, its executive director, told a Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants webinar that disaster recovery will be another area attracting attention from the capital markets and investment funds regulator.

She added: “The Commission is well underway with an initiative to launch a regulatory filings portal. This will allow registrants and licensees to submit their filings electronically to the Commission through a secure portal. The portal will allow users to check the status of filings, where applicable.

"New or prospective registrants and licensees will also be able to submit application forms via the filings portal. We see this move not only making conducting business easier for our constituents, but adding to our efficiency as well as permitting us to automate more processes, and eventually to more effectively convert application data into valuable supervisory information.”