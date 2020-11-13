Decomposed Body Found In Queen’S Cove Area

POLICE were last night investigating after a man’s body was found in Grand Bahama.
The body was badly decomposed, officers said.
Shortly after 4pm yesterday, police were called to the Queen’s Cove area where they found the body through a track road.
Officers will await a report from a pathologist to determine the exact cause of death and the identification.
Police said the investigation will continue.
