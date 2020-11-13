Govt Hopes To Turn Grand Lucayan Over To Holistica Group By End Of Year

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The government is hoping for full turnover of the Grand Lucayan Resort to the Holistica Group by the end of year, according to Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson, who describes the deal as “hugely important” to Grand Bahama’s recovery.

Mr Thompson noted that the developers have put forth changes to the timeline that the government is now looking at.

“The Grand Lucayan deal is a hugely important deal and government is working on this feverishly,” he said Thursday while taking questions from reporters following his report to the nation.

Despite the devastation caused by the storm and the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated that Royal Caribbean, the ITM Group, and Holistica Destinations have indicated they are still interested in moving ahead with the deal.

Mr Thompson said: “Some time ago we executed the HoA and agreement for sale. Unfortunately, Dorian came, and it brought its own challenges with respect to moving ahead with the sale. And, then came COVID, and the cruise ships were a huge part of the entire GL deal for the hotel portion and the new cruise port.

“We are very thankful RC and ITM, and Holistica are still wanting to move ahead with this deal; they have been firm in wanting to move ahead with this deal,” assured Minister Thompson.

“However, they put forward some amendments to the timeline, and those require us to take a close look at the amendments, and that is what is presently being done now.

“Our hope is to complete full turnover to them by the end of this year, but we are still going ahead and continuing talks with them in terms of assessing their post-COVID plan.”

When asked the number of persons currently employed at the property, Minister Thompson reported that some 35 persons are employed there.

“The balance of those have been terminated and we indicated that process needed to take place in order to have a complete turnover of the hotel,” he explained.

“And so, we are again following the process in order to do the turnover of the hotel. We anticipate it would happen and we are moving ahead with full turnover.”

Holistica Destinations – a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Mexico’s ITM Group – proposes to carryout a $300m development of Grand Lucaya and major redevelopment of the Freeport Harbour.

The Lucaya Stripe is envisioned to be a world-class beachfront destination with 526 hotel rooms, shopping village, spa/wellness center, and water-based family entertainment. The amenities will include a 40,000 sq ft convention centre, water and adventure theme park, zip lines, off-roading, restaurants and bars, entertainment and nightlife.

The harbour redevelopment calls for Harbour Village, with multiple shopping and dining venues, beach areas and short excursions hub.

Mr Thompson also shared some information concerning the safe return of cruise ships and government’s purchase of the airport in Grand Bahama.

He noted that major cruise ships that come to Freeport are vessels from Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines, and the two ferry boats - Balearia and Bahamas Paradise.

“We are in discussions with the ferries as to how and when they will be able to safely bring tourists and residents back to GB,” he said. “And we should know the answer to that question shortly.

“We know that health is very important when it comes to bringing . . . those passengers on the ferries. Unfortunately, we are still awaiting the full clearance of the CDC which have put forward a pathway for the major cruise ships to come forward and come to the Bahamas, and we remain hopeful that at the earliest those cruise ships will be able to come back to GB and to Nassau, and other islands they go to as well. We are closely monitoring that, and hopeful they would be able to come back soon,” he added.

On the airport, the minister indicated that negotiations are still underway with Hutchison Ports and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, with the best way forward in rebuilding a world-class airport.

“There are a number of things in that transaction that need to be completed. We have completed some and we are continuing with others,” he said.

He noted that there is a temporary facility that is open at the airport for receiving international and domestic flights.

In addition to the existing facility, Mr Thompson said work continues to proceed on the expansion of the temporary facility. This new facility is 8,500 sq ft, adding to the existing 8,200 sq ft facility.

Once completed, he noted that there will be 350 seats total; and a new combined customs and immigration arrival hall.

“The airport will be able to accommodate some 350-400 passengers. The project is currently more than 85% completed. The airport will require a long-term sustainable rebuilding plan. It has been destroyed by hurricanes several times. The airport has been rebuilt three times in the last seven years which signifies that a greater plan must be put into place. However even as we work toward the final product, we are indeed accessible,” he said.

Mr Thompson said government is about to embark upon a study and move ahead with negotiations.