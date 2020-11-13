Police Appeal To The Public Over Body Discovery

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A senior police official is appealing to the public to assist them with investigations into discovery of a badly decomposed body that was found in Queen’s Cove on Thursday evening.

Supt Terecita Pinder said police are unable to identify the victim and are asking members of the public with missing relatives or loved ones to come forward to authorities.

According to reports, shortly after 4pm on Thursday police were alerted to the discovery of the body through a track road at Queen’s Cove.

Supt Pinder said officers went to investigate and discovered the badly decomposed body of a male.

“We cannot determine who identity of the person and what caused his death, and so we await the pathologist report to determine the cause of death,” she said.

“We are also requesting that members of the public who may have a missing person or a loved that has not been home for a while to please notify the Criminal Investigation Department so that we can come to a conclusion as to who the person is that died here.”

Meanwhile, police have released the identity of a man found dead at a house in Deadman’s Reef, Section F on November 2. He was 52-year-old James Wilson.