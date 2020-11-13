Two In Court For Acting Disorderly At Police Station

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men who acted disorderly at a police station while under the influence of alcohol were ordered to keep the peace for one year on Friday.

Josae Renalson, 20, and Antonio Newry, 37, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after they were accused of behaving disorderly at the Marathon Mall police station on November 9.

The court heard officers observed the two defendants being escorted out of Marathon Mall by the establishment’s head of security. When police tried to assist the security officers, Renalson and Newry began acting disorderly. The prosecution said the defendants, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, were told to calm down, but refused to do so. They were then transported to the mall’s police station, where they continued to act in a disorderly manner. As a result, Renalson and Newry were cautioned and charged with the offence.

After pleading guilty on Friday, both defendants were bound over to keep the peace for one year. Magistrate McKinney said if they didn’t, they would each be fined $150 or spend three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.