Rebuilding Effort Goes On In Abaco

ROTARY Bahamas Disaster Relief is packing a container full of humanitarian help.

The group unveiled its branded shipping container to the public on Thursday, which was recently secured to assist with the shipment of building materials. These materials are being transported to Abaco on a regular basis to be used in the committee’s home restoration project on that island.

The project, which began on June 22, was launched to help residents of Abaco to repair and rebuild their homes, which were severely damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

In the first phase of the project, the disaster committee helped 27 homeowners with various of repairs to their homes. Phase two of the project is under way with the goal of helping to restore 100 homes.

The container was secured as a result of collaborative efforts with Betty K Agencies, Pinder’s Customs Brokerage, Bahamas Waste and its group of companies and Wizard Signs. The value of the container is about $12,000.

Donations for the continued work can be made through RotaryBahamas. org.