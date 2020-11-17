Recreation Grounds Opened Over-The-Hill

THE historic Southern Recreation Grounds in the Over-the-Hill Community was officially opened during a brief ceremony yesterday.

The park, which was recently remodelled by the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, features many new improvements ranging from new landscape and play areas, exercise spaces for adults, and a resurfaced basketball court.

The Southern Recreation Grounds will also give park-goers access to free wifi and will be monitored by security wardens 24 hours a day to ensure the safety of all.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who was present at yesterday’s soft opening, noted that the move was a part of the government’s Over-The-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative that was launched in May 2018.

“As you walk through the Southern Recreation Grounds, we have totally rejuvenated and rebuilt what we call phase one of the project that we are doing here and it is our intention to rebuild the entire over the hill community as this is the community from which I was born,” Dr Minnis said.

“…I’m happy that we’re completing phase one and we will move on to phase two – a softball field so the old timers could enjoy the benefits of advanced softball fields. We will build proper dugouts, facilities, etc.”

Also speaking about the significance of yesterday’s event was Bains and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson, who described the Southern Recreation Park as being a very special place for many area residents.

“Today marks the grand opening of the phase one of Southern Recreation Grounds. These grounds have been in the works for some two years now. This has served as a tremendous impact to the community,” he told reporters.

“This ground has been utilised by the C R Walker Senior School, the Old Timers Softball association as well as the churches and local members of the community so this is very important. This is the main place where we come to socialise and gather and play in peace and harmony.”