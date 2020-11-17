Taskforce To Tackle Oil Dumping

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Police task force led by two senior officers has been assigned to deal with any further illegal oil dumping incidents on Grand Bahama following two recent incidents on the island.

State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson commended Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, and Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, who are both leading that task force.

In the past three weeks, large quantities of oil were illegally disposed of and dumped in the Barbary Beach area and the South Bahamia area on land identified for the Pineridge Community Garden.

During his national report last week, Mr Thompson took the opportunity to speak about the recent oil dumpings that are taking place on Grand Bahama, where access to potable water is still an issue in some areas.

He said: “There have been two incidents found in GB and I will say that for the first one found there have been persons brought before the court for that. We cannot say a whole lot more with respect to the first or second because they are currently under police investigations.

“The police have taken this so seriously that they have put together a complete task force to deal with these incidents and any further incidents.”

Mr Thompson reported that water potability is still at about 75 to 80 percent in Grand Bahama. He noted that GB Utility Company is continuing to work on full restoration.

“They are continuing to work on the balance of those areas to be fully brought to speed; they still have work to do,” he added.

Environmental activist Joseph Darville fears that there could be more illegal dumping sites that threaten the island’s remaining freshwater table. He believes that the government and relevant authorities have dropped the ball in terms of their monitoring when it comes to proper disposal of large quantities of used oil.

Mr Darville stressed that there is no proper monitoring in place.

When The Tribune asked Senator Thompson about this, he said: “The government passed a new Environmental Protection Act, and it has the most sweeping powers and monitoring provisions that we have ever seen in the history of the country.

“I can also tell you this is an issue that is presently under discussion with the government and the REEF (Revitalization and Expansion of the Economy of Freeport) Team as well. As you are aware, historically, the Grand Bahama Port Authority has had the responsibility for environmental issues in the Freeport area and has also assisted with environmental matters not just in the Freeport area, but throughout the island.

“We are presently in discussion with the Ministry of Environment, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the GBPA and REEF Committee on how we can address that very same question with respect to large industrial companies and ensuring we put in place all the necessary protection,” he said.

“But, I would not want to connect the recent oil dumping incidents and any of the industrial companies. That is a police matter, and we trust that the police will continue their investigations, and once completed, whoever is responsible will be brought before the law and the courts.”

Speaking on the Equinor oil spill cleanup, Minister Thompson said that the company has done extensive cleanup in the area.

When questioned by a reporter that Equinor had only cleaned up 10 percent a year out from Dorian, Mr Thompson disputed that figure.

He indicated that Equinor had been engaged in the cleanup for sometime after the storm up until March when it was suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is under management by the Ministry of Environment, but I would dispute, and most certainly was not aware that only 10 percent of the oil has been cleaned up in that area.

“They have done an extensive clean-up in that area, and I also recall the Minister of the Environment who spoke to the destruction in the area and the necessity to have it cleaned up.”

“We also want to commend the MOE for passing the new Environment Protection Act because that also strengthens the government’s ability in ensuring that any future cleanup that would have to happen can be done speedily, and we can hold anyone who is responsible accountable,” Mr Thompson said.