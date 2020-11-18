Man Gunned Down In Ambush

A MAN believed to be in his late 30s became the country’s latest murder victim yesterday evening.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told the press that shortly after 7pm, two men approached a residence on Commonwealth Boulevard off Elizabeth Estates when another vehicle came behind them.

"The occupants of that vehicle exited the vehicle, armed with firearms and discharged their firearms in the direction of the vehicle, injuring both men. The victims were transported to hospital via private vehicle," he said. "However, while on the eastern road an emergency medical vehicle was stopped, medical attention was rendered to both men, however one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.”

People familiar with the victim broke down in tears at the scene.