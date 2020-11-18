No Place For Petty Politics

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

ANGLICAN Bishop Laish Boyd has expressed concern about the level of “petty politics” that goes on in The Bahamas, which he deemed “not good” for the country.

The Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands made the statement during the 117th Session of Synod on Monday evening.

“In The Bahamas we are a year and a half away from general elections.”

“I remain concerned about the level of petty politics and the over-politicising of issues that occurs here,” the Anglican Bishop said. “Both sides do it and it is not good for the country.

“We need a national vision that spans administrations and political parties. We need an outlook on both sides that seeks to carry on the overarching purposes of nation-building rather than seeking to wipe out the contribution and personnel of the former administration.”

The Bishop noted that many Bahamians think about politics “retributively” to seek revenge when their party is in power by punishing people across the political divide.

“While not all political leaders may think this way or feel this way in their hearts, they have followers who demand otherwise,” Bishop Boyd explained. “This is not good for the ongoing work of being the Government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We need a mature political mind and we need leaders to work toward this and to lead their people toward this at all costs.”

Moving on to the sore topic of the pandemic, the Bishop said, although heavily criticised, he commended the government of The Bahamas for doing a good job, under the circumstances.

“The COVID-19 numbers here in Bahamaland are far worse than those in The Turks and Caicos Island, actually and per capita,” he said. “While our government has come under hearty criticism, and, as all governments, it has made missteps, I commend the government for a good job under the circumstances.

“All of us must learn to live safely and responsibly with COVID. It is not going anywhere anytime soon. Our best weapon is not what any government can do – although governments do have much responsibility. Our best weapon is you and me and our observing of the protocols. We are the front line in the fight. So we have to stop blaming governments.”

Bishop Boyd said every Bahamian has a role to play in the fight against COVID. This includes wearing a mask, social distancing, washing and sanitising and refraining from large gatherings among other things.

“When you meet someone behave as if you have the virus,” he said. “When you meet someone treat them as if they have the virus. This may sound harsh, but it really is not. It is the kind of caution that will save lives in the short, medium and long term.

“Remember when more people observe more of the protocols in more places more frequently – we actually save lives. And, remember also that most of our spread issues have come through persons who have not been observing the protocols, persons who have been mixing, socialising and partying without masks or social distancing. Governments cannot control or legislate against that. It is a matter of personal discipline and responsibility. Be responsible. We can effect change.

“This is all very difficult for us because we are loving, mingling people. We love to touch and hug and get together – but, for right now, we have to show our love and togetherness in a different way, i e, by being more distant – for now.

Bishop Boyd went on to remember and recognise, in prayer, all frontline workers: medical staff, hospital workers, law enforcement officers, caregivers, and counsellors and service workers, funeral industry workers and their families.

On the issue of diversification of the economy from Provo and Nassau, Bishop Boyd said tourism and banking are in a world crisis due to the pandemic and it now shows how “fickle” both industries are.

“For many decades we have relied on Tourism and Banking as our two major industries, and the sources of income for many of our citizens. This present pandemic has once again brought to the forefront how fickle both of these industries are in the face of world crises. Our Tourism Industry was left in limbo for the better part of this year, with many employed in this sector furloughed or made redundant.

“This had a ripple effect on the Banking industry as those without jobs were unable to meet their financial commitments. With new banking regulations and the closure of branches on the Family of Islands it is even more difficult to rely on this industry as a source of income for our countries.

He said both countries must now take an even closer look at diversifying their economies.