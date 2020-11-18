Scotia Named Bahamas Private Banking Leader

Scotia Wealth Management says it has been named by Global Finance Magazine as the best private bank in the Bahamas.

“Scotia Wealth Management is proud to be recognised for its holistic, team-based approach to wealth management,” said Raquel Costa, its senior vice-president for international wealth management.

“Our team delivers comprehensive financial plans that are tailored to the unique circumstances of each client who walks through our doors, and we are committed to helping clients achieve their short and long-term goals and to helping them navigate any obstacles that might arise along the way.”

The Global Finance Best Private Banks Awards for 2021 honour institutions that best serve the specialised needs of high-net-worth individuals as they seek to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

“This award is exceptional during what has been such a challenging year,” said Peter Slan, Scotiabank's vice-chair and head for the global strategic client group. “We are proud that our team in the Bahamas has been recognized for their deep commitment and tireless dedication to our clients.”

“We are delighted that our wealth management team in The Bahamas achieved this well-deserved recognition for going the extra mile for our clients when they’ve needed us most,” said Mario Causarano, Scotiabank's vice-president of international trust and wealth management.

Scotia Wealth Management received Global Finance’s 2021 Best Private Bank Award in both Peru and The Bahamas.