Work May Start On Medical School By End Of The Year

GROUND-breaking and construction on a new medical school in Grand Bahama expected to create some 200 jobs could start before the end of the year, according to State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson.

Mr Thompson has indicated the principals of West Atlantic University School of Medicine are moving forward with legal documents for property in Freeport.

He said the medical school was approved and has signed a Heads of Agreement with the government.

“They are moving forward with legal documents for property and its their desire to break ground and start construction before the end of the year, or as soon as they are able to complete the legal document.

“That is a significant project in terms of the construction. So, we hope that we can move that forward,” said Mr Thompson.

Last October, the principals of WAUSM signed a HoA for a new medical school in Freeport to be built in phases at an overall investment of $64.2m over a ten-year period.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was in Freeport for the signing at the Office of the Prime Minister. It was the second major project approved and signed by government in Grand Bahama following Hurricane Dorian.

It was announced that Western Atlantic would lease about 50 acres of land from the Public Hospitals Authority to build a 98,000 sq ft medical school campus.

The project will be carried out in four phases and is expected to provide 150 jobs during peak construction with 200 permanent jobs available at completion in 2029.

Dorian and COVID-19 pandemic have delayed plans for the project. It had been announced that the first phase would be completed by September 2020 when the university is expected to hire between 50-75 Bahamians.

Minister Thompson also noted that government has approved a second new project in Grand Bahama proposed by Clean Marine.

“We were also recently talking to a company called Clean Marine who is presently operating a facility in Shipyard and they are now looking at embarking on a new project, and so we are working with them as well.

“We expect there would be some construction work as well for expansion to their existing facility,” he said.

With unemployment at an all time high in Grand Bahama, Mr Thompson said the government is continuing to work with potential developers.

“There are people who continue to call us every day with respect to inquiries for development for GB and that is part of our role to continue to see them through those processes. And we will continue to do that,” he said.

The Tribune understands there are interests for the old Royal Oasis Resort property and Xanadu Beach hotel, which are located in Freeport.