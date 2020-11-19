Forbes Assured He’Ll Keep South Andros

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said only something egregious would prevent incumbent PLP parliamentarians from being ratified as candidates in the next general election.

He made the comment as he suggested it is unlikely that Monique Pindling, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, could be successful in her bid to replace Picewell Forbes as the party’s nominee in the South Andros constituency.

“All incumbents are the presumptive nominees of the party in the following election,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “Unless there is something egregious that would cause the national general council to see otherwise, but it has to be something palpable.”

Ms Pindling told The Tribune over the weekend that she wants to bring impactful leadership to South Andros and “fulfil the plan that was laid out for Andros so many years ago”.

She expressed hope that she would be given a fair shot at the nomination and that the constituents of that area would decide who would be their party’s nominee.

Asked if Ms Pindling has been told that Mr Forbes is the presumptive nominee, Mr Davis said: “All aspirants were told of the status of their applications and what they ought to expect. They expect fairness in the process and that’s what they were told and fairness is what it will be.”

Mr Davis said two other people have expressed interest in the South Andros constituency.

He said the candidates committee of the party hopes to finish interviewing candidates by the end of the month and making its recommendations to the National General Council for candidates by the end of the year.

Ms Pindling told this newspaper that if the PLP’s branches and constituents want Mr Forbes, she will support that decision.

“My reason for doing this is for Andros to finally get the attention it so deserves. Ultimately, the decision lies with the leadership to make the process fair for everyone. No one, including myself, is entitled to an automatic nomination,” she said.