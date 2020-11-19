Jonquel Leads Her Team To Brink Of Fiba Qualification

By RENALDO DORSETT

Jonquel Jones has led Bosnia and Herzegovina to the brink of FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualification after another pair of dominant performances in the latest window.

In a 92-54 win over Estonia on November 12, Jones finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Two days later, against UMMC Ekaterinburg teammate Maria Vadeeva and Russia on November 14, Jones finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 72-68 loss.

Jones has led Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 3-1 record through two windows, second in Group C. As one of the top two teams in the group, they have an opportunity to make the Final Round for the first time since the 1990s with Estonia and Switzerland left to play.

In the opening window, Jones recorded 26 points and 16 rebounds in Bosnia’s 80-61 win over Switzerland.

In the first matchup against Russia, Jones finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 70-69 win.

At the club level, Jones is a member of Russian Premier League powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg this offseason as the team looks to repeat as EuroLeague champions.

After a break from league play for the FIBA windows, they will continue the Russian Premier League play on November 22 visiting MBA Moscow. Jones has averaged 23.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season and the Foxes are one of just two undefeated teams in the league this season.

En route to a 4-0 record, the Foxes have won by an average margin of 44.5 points per game.

Jones led the team with 35 points and 13 rebounds in an 84-72 win over Nika Syktykar in their season debut.

A stacked Ekaterinburg roster also includes WNBA stars Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky), Emma Messman (Washington Mystics) Maria Vadeeva (Los Angeles Sparks), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) and current WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) are on the roster but have yet to join the team this season.