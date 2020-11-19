Man Must Pay For Door Damage

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

AN Andros man, who trespassed on another man’s premises and damaged his door, was yesterday ordered to pay compensation for the damage he had caused.

William Neely, 47, was accused of trespassing on Troy Knowles’ Davis Creek property and causing $500 worth of damage to his front door on October 25.

The prosecution said Neely also caused harm and threw missiles at Mr Knowles the same day.

During a hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Neely pleaded guilty to trespassing and damage, but denied the other two charges.

The court was told Mr Knowles had found the accused at his residence without his consent. When he asked Neely to leave the premises, he failed to do so. The prosecution said while at the residence, Neely also damaged the complainant’s front door. He was arrested a short time later.

During the hearing, Neely’s attorney told the magistrate that the incident was the result of a domestic situation when provocative words were used. She insisted her client was remorseful for his actions and said he was willing to pay restitution for the broken door.

As a result, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt granted Neely a conditional discharge on the agreement that he would pay Mr Knowles $500 for his broken door. She further ordered the accused to be of good behaviour for three months and to refrain from trespassing on Mr Knowles’ property. Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said if he didn’t, he would spend one month behind bars.

Since Neely denied causing harm and throwing missiles, those matters were adjourned for trial to be heard before a circuit magistrate in Central Andros.

The accused was granted $1,000 bail in the interim.