Two Bailed Over Fraud Allegations

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men, who denied last week defrauding a local cell phone store, were yesterday granted bail ahead of their trial.

Jonathan Johnson, 28, and Delshannon Strachan, 29, were accused of defrauding mTech store of $380 worth of goods on November 12.

The prosecution said the men also attempted to defraud the electronics store of another $162 worth of goods.

Both men denied the charges during a hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and the case was adjourned to April 14 next year for trial.

Johnson and Strachan were each granted $1,500 bail until that time.