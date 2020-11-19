Vaccine Expected To Be Available In Spring - At A Cost

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

PAN American Health Organisation officials say The Bahamas can have access to COVID-19 vaccines between March and April of 2021, however, delivery will be challenging and costly.

Speaking during their weekly virtual COVID-19 update, PAHO assistant director Dr Jarbas Barbosa said while the production of the vaccine seems to have been quick, PAHO is of the view it will be effective against the virus.

“We feel that the vaccine will be effective against COVID-19,” Dr. Barbosa said. “Of course, we will need to monitor this. This is indeed a very rapidly developing process of vaccine and this is because we are not facing a regular disease. We are facing the most challenging public health disaster emerging in one century.

“The vaccination will be available in The Bahamas between the first week of March and the last week of April, but deployment of the vaccine is entirely up to each country’s government.”

Dr Barbosa said when the vaccines are ready for presentation, they will have to be approved by the World Health Organisation just as other vaccines that have been used for decades. The process will be the same, he said, but more expedited and reviewed very carefully.

“While the region continues to face challenges in responding to the virus, the past week has brought some good news regarding the development of potential COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr Barbosa said. “This is encouraging, and we’re eager to review the accompanying data. However, we must be clear: only a vaccine that has proven safe and effective will be approved by regulators, endorsed by the WHO and ultimately, made available through COVAX.

“It is clear that as this virus continues to actively spread in our region, countries must remain vigilant. Every country must continue to monitor their epidemic situation, and should new infections arise, they must adapt their responses quickly to prevent further outbreaks.”

Looking at costs of the vaccine, the PAHO official said at first it will be costly.

“We know that delivering a vaccine will be challenging and costly,” he explained. “In fact, the latest projections from the COVAX facility for Latin America and the Caribbean estimate that vaccinating 20 percent of the population will cost more than $2bn.

“And while these figures are high, vaccines are both a smart and necessary investment. That is why PAHO has been working with member states to ensure that every country that is interested will have access to the COVAX facility. We have also partnered with the Inter-American Development Bank, the European Union and other financial institutions and donors to secure the funding needed for lower income countries in our region to join.”

He said self-financing countries in the Americas participating in the COVAX Facility will have the option to purchase the vaccines through PAHO’s Revolving Fund.

“This will accelerate their access because they have been using this mechanism for many years and have already adapted their laws and regulations accordingly,” he continued.

“As of today, 28 self-financing countries have signed agreements with the COVAX facility, and an additional 10 countries are eligible for support under the COVAX Advance Market Commitment.”

Health Minister Renward Wells revealed in September the government will have to pay an initial $2m down payment to secure 80,000 vaccinations

In regards to the rapid, world-wide spread of the virus, Dr Barbosa said the vaccine is being produced even before it has been given the nod of approval by drug authorities of the world.

“Because time is of the essence, many vaccine manufacturers have begun producing COVID-19 vaccines even before they receive regulatory approval,” he said. “However, it is important to keep in mind that they can only be used once clinical trials are complete, data on the safety and efficacy has been published, and licensing received from regulatory authorities.

“Last week, PAHO and UNICEF kicked off the purchasing process for COVID-19 vaccines by inviting vaccine manufacturers around the world to apply to become a supplier for the 186 countries that have joined the COVAX facility. By the end of 2021 the facility aims to deploy at least 2 billion doses of quality COVID-19 vaccines quickly and equitably.”

This, he said, is a remarkable figure, but it will not be sufficient to vaccinate everyone, at least not at first.

Over the last week, the Region of the Americas reported nearly 1.5 million cases and 19,000 deaths due to COVID-19.