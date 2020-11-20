Man Accused Of Knife Assault Remanded To Prison

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 47-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife was remanded to prison on Friday.

Ramond Minnis appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with assault with a dangerous instrument after he was accused of assaulting Tyressa Roberts with a knife on November 17.

During Friday’s proceedings, Minnis pleaded not guilty to the offence. However, bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The case was adjourned to February 25.

Also appearing before Magistrate Voght Evans on Friday was James Markland, 34.

He was charged with causing harm to his nephew, Patrick Johnathan Wells, on November 18.

During Friday’s hearing, the court was told that Markland’s sister had reported him police after she heard her seven year old son screaming on the day in question and, upon inspection, noticed that he had injuries.

The prosecution said the accused was subsequently arrested, where he admitted to “throwing a rock through the sheetrock” of the home, ultimately causing injuries to the virtual complainant.



When given the chance to speak, Markland explained that his actions were not intentional, adding he did not mean to harm his nephew.

He said he threw the rock out of anger for his sister. The accused claimed that his sister had stolen money from him.

“I just started working and the money what I had there, my sister took it and I don’t know what she did with it but it was the money that as supposed to pay the man to weed the yard,” he told the court.



In response, Magistrate Voght- Evans reminded him of the severity of his actions, noting that he could have killed his nephew.

“Imagine if that sheetrock wasn’t there as a buffer in your anger when you threw that. He would’ve been dead,” she said.

Magistrate Voght-Evans noted that, given his previous convictions, he should have exercised better self-control as he knows that there are consequences to his actions.

“You are in a position to know better and you had enough experience that should have guided you in this so-called anger knowing that you been in so much trouble before,” he said.

As a result, Markland was subsequently ordered to pay the virtual complainant $200 by Monday or risk spending two months in prison.

Naomie Ceide, 49, also appeared before Magistrate Voght Evans on Friday, accused of causing harm.

Officers alleged that Ceide intentionally and unlawfully caused harm to her mother in law, Iracama Ilus, on November 19 by beating her about the body.

The court was told that the complainant suffered head injuries and lacerations to her left upper arm following the altercation.

During litigation, Ceide’s attorney told the court that she was extremely remorseful for her actions.

The attorney said Ceide lost her temper after her mother in law said “some things” to her, adding that their relationship has been strained.

Magistrate Voght- Evans subsequently ordered the defendant to compensate the virtual complaint $500. Failure to do so would result in six months at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.