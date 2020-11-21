Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Car

Police are treating the deaths of a man and woman, whose bodies were found in a car on Saturday morning, as murder.
Officers found the victims in the car on Ida Street after receiving reports shortly after 6am.
Emergency Medical Services were called and pronounced them dead at the scene.
Police said evidence at the moment suggests they were shot.
They are following significant leads and are canvassing the CCTV department.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
shotspotter?
