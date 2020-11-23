Double Homicide: Mother Recalls Finding Daughter Dead In Parked Car

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of a woman killed in a double homicide on Saturday has recalled the horrific moment when she discovered her dead daughter as “cold as ice” inside of a parked car on Ida Street.

Agatha Greene, told The Tribune yesterday she was the first one to find her daughter, 38-year-old Doreen Mortimer and her boyfriend Vicardo Rolle early that morning.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for more than ten years, are the country’s latest murder victims.

Police press liaison officer ASP Audley Peters told reporters at the scene that police found the victims in the car on Ida Street after receiving reports shortly after 6am.

Emergency Medical Services were called, but pronounced the man and woman dead.

ASP Peters told reporters police believed foul play was involved, adding that preliminary evidence suggests the victims were shot.

However, he did not disclose to the press at the time where the victims suffered gunshot injuries.

While police did not release the victims’ identities, relatives have identified them as Doreen Mortimer, 38, and Vicardo Rolle.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Doreen’s mother, Ms Greene said the two had been in a relationship for many years.

“They been together for more than ten years,” she said. “The people used to say Cardo is Doreen soulmate. When you see her, you see him. He may be way behind, but she up to the front.”

Ms Greene, who also lives on Ida Street, recalled finding the couple dead. She said her discovery came as she was searching for her daughter, who had told her the day before that she was going out and “coming right back”.

However, Ms Greene said Doreen never did return, prompting a search for her whereabouts.

“I found them in the area because I was calling for her,” she said.

“I shake her and I come back and tell my boy and I called the police. I touch her, I shake her and her head was slant to the side. She was in the front seat. I shake her and touch her and I feel her pulse and she was cold as ice.”

Recalling fond memories of her daughter, Ms Greene described her as a loving, unproblematic person who liked to help people.

“She was a loving and sweet person. She helped a lot of people. She didn’t have any kids. She goes to work. She worked to Roads and Parks. She used to work there. She did love her job. She did love everybody,” she said.

“People did love her. She used to work. She used to sell her clothes, order her clothes online and sell it to her coworkers and my coworkers. We were like sisters. She’s my only girl. She was the last child. I have two oldest children, two boys. We were very close.”

Her daughter’s death has dealt a blow to the family and Ms Greene said the family wants justice.

“Yeah, we want justice to be served. We need justice because my girl didn’t deserve that. She was not a problem person at all, just a loving and sweet person.”

The couple’s deaths come days after a man was fatally shot and another injured during a shooting on Commonwealth Boulevard off Elizabeth Estates. The victim was said to be in his late 30s.

ASP Peters said police were following significant leads into the double homicide and were canvassing the CCTV department.

Anyone with information about this incident or any crime news is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).