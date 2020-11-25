29 New Cases Confirmed - But Only Three In New Providence

THE Ministry of Health recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with only three of those cases in New Providence.

Grand Bahama saw 18 new cases, while there were four in Bimini and Cat Cay, three in Exuma and one in Andros. As of Monday, there were 19 cases in hospital, but only one patient in intensive care. The country has had 7,460 cases to date and 163 deaths.

The Ministry of Health said 42,053 tests have been completed in the country, according to data released yesterday morning.