500 Meals Given Out For Thanksgiving

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DUDLEY and Katie Seide, of Reach Out Youth Organization, distributed Thanksgiving lunches to hundreds of needy residents and senior citizens on Grand Bahama.

According to Mr Seide, hot meals for 500 persons were prepared and distributed from their Reach Out Community Centre on Banyan Lane, Freeport.

“People have been coming here since 10:30am,” he said. “And we delivered meals to the senior citizens at three local facilities, including Burrows’ Home, Home for the Aged and Raybertha’s Home.”

Mr Seide stated many families in Grand Bahama are still being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We wanted to give them a good Thanksgiving dinner, and this year is our second annual Thanksgiving lunch event for the seniors,” he said.

COVID-19 protocols were observed and for those who came to the centre were required to wear a mask and practise social distancing.

“We are really excited that we can continue our effort to put food on the table for the folks in GB,” MR Seide said. “To date, we have fed over 20,000 families a hot meal from our centre since the COVID-19 (crisis).”

Steve Farquharson said Reach Out is a huge help for the people of GB. “We need the assistance because things have been tough here with the hurricane and COVID-19.”

Mr Seide was grateful to local partners who have supported Reach Out in its efforts to assist those in the Grand Bahama community.

“We want to thank the GB Disaster Relief Foundation, and GB DEVCO that assist us, and RH Culmer who has always been a part of whatever we do,” he said.

“But we still need a lot of help because the demand is still high after COVID-19, and people continue to come to us for assistance. So, we are still appealing to people who want to help us continue our work here in GB.”

The Reach Out organization has big plans for Christmas, said Mr Seide.

“We have something massive planned, something that has never been done. We expect to feed 10,000 families in one day from East End to Hawksbill and West End on December 18, and distribute grocery packages to the entire island the same day,” he said.

“I am appealing to corporate GB to please be a part of that. I am excited about it, and anyone who wants to donate grocery items and Christmas toys can do so at our centre. This is dedicated to Vickie Martell and the Vickie Martell Christmas Giveaway,” he stated.