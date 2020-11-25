Alicia Wallace: Throwing The Spotlight On A Problem Which Just Won’T Go Away

Today, International Day to End Violence Against Women (IDEVAW), is the first of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

This global campaign started in 1991 and is coordinated by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership. Ending on December 10, International Human Rights Day, the campaign highlights the connection between ending violence against women and promoting human rights. Other significant days within this period are International Women Human Rights Defenders Day on November 29, World AIDS Day on December 1, and Femicide Awareness Day on December 6.

These awareness-raising days are important because they draw attention to issues that people either do not know about or are easily able to ignore. When scores or hundreds of organisations and thousands of people are talking about one issue, however, it’s much more difficult to overlook. We see who is working on what, how they are thinking about it, and what makes it different from one location to the another.

As an example, “femicide” is a term we do not typically use here. The broadest, most general definition of femicide is the murder of women. Other definitions specify that it is perpetrated by men, that it is a hate crime, and that it is because of their gender. It is a form of gender-based violence.

The murder of Alicia Sawyer was femicide. By using this term, attention is drawn to the specific issue of women being murdered by men, separating cases of femicide from murders overall. It generally results in changes to the way data is collected and stories are reported, particularly in Latin America were there are high incidences and the term is used.

During the 16 Days campaign, people will definitely see posts that are about or mention femicide, whether or not it is familiar.

By following the campaign or people participating in it, people will be exposed to this pervasive issue and the way advocates, organisations, countries, and regions are working to address it.

In The Bahamas, National Women’s Week — which includes the anniversary of women’s suffrage — is celebrated during the 16 Days campaign, so this is an important time of year for women’s rights organisations and advocates.

The global campaign is focusing on women in the workplace for a few years, and this year centers women informal workers alongside the push for countries to ratify International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 190 on Eliminating Violence and Harassment in the Workplace.

As in previous years, Equality Bahamas has organised a series of events during 16 Days. Today, we launch the summary of our policy recommendations to the government to address the issue of gender-based violence. We will be in conversation with community members about the ways the policy recommendations address the needs of vulnerable communities including LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities. These conversations will take place on Instagram Live with Equality Bahamas (@equality242) from noon to 3pm.

Tomorrow, bystander intervention training is being delivered by Lauren Glinton, reviving the work of Hollaback! Bahamas which is one branch of a global movement to end street harassment. In our research with Cornell University in 2014, we found that most people who experienced street harassment in The Bahamas noted that bystanders did not help. It was also noted that when bystanders did take action, it was not helpful. Lauren’s training will give participants tools to safely and effectively intervene when they witness harassment in a range of circumstances including public space and the workplace.

On Friday, we will be joined by Aneesah Abdullah from the Sustainable Development Goals Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, Barbadian psychotherapist and activist Patrice Daniel, Executive Director of the Center for Women’s Global Leadership Krishanti Dharmaraj, and Head of Digital at EyeWitness News Ava Turnquest to discuss the ways we respond to violence against women, the need to redefine peace and the utility of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

At this event, Redefining Peace: Global Strategies to End Violence Against Women, will be able to make connections between international mechanisms, government systems, and the practices of various sectors including the media and non-governmental organisations. How do we report on domestic violence, rape, stalking and murders of women? How do communities respond to those reports? What do we expect of the government, and what do we demand of each other?

Many people rightly point out that we need to start having these conversations earlier, with younger people. While we cannot depend on any generation to “save the world” on its own, we do need to put resources into education and youth work. People leave high school without information and skills necessary to navigate the world on their own, and that needs to change. Those responsible for raising, education, and training young people have to push past their own discomfort in order to fill in the gaps. We need people who are able to peacefully resolve conflict, identify and communicate their own needs, understand consent and recognise red flags in relationships. We have to teach them. This is one way to prevent domestic violence, intimate partner violence and gender-based violence.

Equality Bahamas is holding a workshop for parents, guardians, teachers and youth leaders on talking to young people about healthy relationships on Saturday at noon. Led by the Head of the Women and Development Unit at University of the West Indies Open Campus Taitu Heron, this session will give people the necessary tools for building trust, sharing information, asking questions, and answering challenging questions.

When we provide young people with the information they need and create environments where they can ask for what they need, we give them the ability to assess their own situations, apply the knowledge they already have, seek help from the best institutions and people and resolve conflict without violence.

All of the events are free and virtual, requiring registration to join via Zoom. The full schedule and event details are available on the Equality Bahamas Facebook page and all registration links are at tiny.cc/16daysregistration.

