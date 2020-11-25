Bishop Neil Ellis: Stay Home - And Don’T Spread The Virus

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

BISHOP Neil Ellis has cautioned Bahamians against travelling to the United States over the next few weeks, warning that those who return home could cause COVID-19 cases to increase, threatening the impending opening of major resorts.

In a special message to followers and supporters, the prominent pastor also urged other ministers to refrain from memorial services that have been similar to funerals, insisting the events are super spreaders for COVID-19.

“Finally, I have reasons and information to be satisfied that if the numbers in Nassau start going up in the next two to three weeks Baha Mar and Atlantis will not open,” the Mount Tabor Church pastor said as he approached the end of his message.

“The Prime Minister is of the view that if we travel this week to Florida or wherever else you go in America a (good) number of the travellers will return to the country asymptomatic. The numbers will spike in eight to ten days just before the December 17 opening of the two hotels.”

It is unclear when the pastor and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis spoke and the details of their conversation were not revealed prior to Bishop Ellis’ revelation.

“Do you know what that could mean for the thousands of our people who’ve been waiting to go back to work?” he asked. “Look at somebody quickly and tell them take one for the team.”

He said he was leading by example and opting not to travel this year for his annual sabbatical, but decided to stay here in the country. This would be the first time in 23 years his sabbatical would be spent in The Bahamas.

Earlier as he addressed those gathered at the church, Bishop Ellis admonished fellow pastors about memorials for people who have died.

“For almost nine months now the world has been gripped by it, this COVID-19 coronavirus, to the point where many of us now have pandemic fatigue. So, we are beginning to drop our guards a little bit and many people are becoming rather reckless and I want to call your attention to reality.

“Now, here in The Bahamas, Christian burials are cultural. We believe in sending our people off to their eternal rest in grand style even if they don’t know the Lord. We just got to have a funeral and the family gotta dress in uniform and we’ll be in service for three hours for a person who ain’t been to church in three years. That’s our culture.

“Now the health professionals and the leadership of our country have put a ban on funerals in service. We could just do it at the grave site with ten people and I know how that feels.”

He continued: “…But we do all of these things for one another, even though it’s a difficult situation. We do it because we have been advised that funeral services can become super spreaders.

“So, what has been happening is a number of people since they couldn’t have the funeral with the body, they’ve been having memorial services without the body, but they’ve been behaving just like they’re at a funeral so they are crying and falling over one another. People are holding them and they are proving to be super spreaders.

“So, I’ve come to ask all of my colleagues listening in today and watching to please don’t be provoked by your members in having memorial services right now.

“I’ve been assured by our prime minister that if we could hang for two to three weeks we should be in a position where funerals can resume in service, but I need you to draw back from them memorial services over the next two to three weeks. Please refrain from having them.

“There is data that has been presented to us that people when they fall out and start screaming and you know when they miss people the emotions rise high and they all over people and when you see your sister or your cousin or your girlfriend falling out your first inclination is to run and give assistance and then by time she come to the two of y’all got the virus.

“So, I am asking you to please refrain.”

Bishop Ellis pointed to spiking numbers in the US, adding that professionals there continued to warn about holiday travel as Americans celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow.

“Now this week is Thanksgiving week, you ain’t too worried about all of that. What you concerned about is Black Friday and I want to send out a caution because it really may become black for some people.

“Now over and over this week you’ve heard on the television in America all of the professionals are asking please give up the Thanksgiving dinners this year, give up the Thanksgiving gatherings. If you don’t live in the same house don’t gather for Thanksgiving.

“It’s better, they said, to give up this one and be here for the next one.

“Give up this Black Friday (shopping holiday) this week. Just give it up this week, give up the travel for this week and we are of the view, according to a conversation with him, that it looks like we have the possibility of having a Christmas. But we need all of us to take a blow for the team so if you don’t have to travel this week and next week, this ain’t the prime minister now this is your bishop speaking, I need you to hold the reins.”