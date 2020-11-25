Man Dead, Woman Injured In Shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a shooting incident on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired on Hepburn Alley shortly after 6pm.

On their arrival they were informed that three armed men had exited a grey Nissan Note. They fired at the man, injuring him. A woman who was walking in the area was shot in the leg. The man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The woman is in stable condition.