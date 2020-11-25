Tablets Given To Help Students

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABOUT 1,500 students in the disaster zones in the northern Bahamas have received tablets for virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was possible through the partnership of several organisations, including the Disaster Reconstruction Authority’s (DRA) education priority, the member of Parliament for North Abaco Darren Henfield, and the Bahamas Hope Foundation, Odyssey Aviation, and STARS Bahamas (Supporting Technology Access and Research for Students).

Students in Abaco, and the cays, as well as Grand Bahama received the Alcatel 1T 10-inch tablets as schools throughout the northern Bahamas are still recovering from challenges caused by Dorian and now COVID-19. The Ministry of Education and the DRA coordinated the distribution.

Mr Henfield said the current pandemic had put an added burden on families with students in the disaster zones.

“Having witnessed firsthand the impact of Dorian on Abaco, I am pleased to see the rebuilding of the island,” he said recently. “Much of the work has been done, but much more has to be done. I would like to thank the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) team for their continued efforts and to the Bahamas Hope Foundation, Odyssey Aviation, and STARS for their continued support of our northern islands.”

Dominique Russell, district superintendent of education for Abaco, recently said that students are beginning to return home to the island.



Less than 300 students had remained in Abaco and the cays following evacuations after Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

At last report, more than 1,400 students are registered in the public-school system and 200 in the private school system.

“We are ecstatic about that,” she said. “We want students to come home and we know that for them to return home they need access to educational opportunities,” she said.

“Although school repairs continue, we are excited that so many organisations, companies, and foundations have helped us in the donation of devices that will allow our children to access the virtual learning platform. We are thankful.”

“Abaco is certainly coming back strong, more resilient, and better prepared for education,” Mrs. Russell said.

The tablet distribution took place in October. In addition to the tablets, students in grades one through 12 in Abaco received backpacks, headphones, solar chargers, and other items donated by several additional donors.