Oil Drilling Concerns

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am a concerned Bahamian citizen who is very concerned with the potential for grave and permanent damage to our country inherent in your drilling for oil. After reading the comments by James Smith, I was very concerned about a conflict of interest, as he is a director of the company and is listed on the company’s website as a major shareholder (11,475,630 shares and 1,500,000 options, the currency is not listed).

In addition, there is a deafening silence by both our Government and the Official Opposition with regard to the concerns of the Bahamian people. Do I smell a rat? If the concerns of the Bahamian people are being so blatantly disregarded, the only logical conclusion in my opinion is that members of both the Government and Official Opposition have significant financial interests in your company.

In the spirit of cooperation and full disclosure expected in a company of the Bahamas Petroleum’s stature, it would go a long way if you published a list of all Bahamian shareholders – whether individual or through a financial asset management firm.

SY COOLIDGE PIERRE, M.D.

Consultant Physician & Anaesthetist