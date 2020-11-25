Turnquest Goes Quietly – For Now: 'I Will Have More To Say About The Allegations Made Against Me And The Actors That Have Perpetuated It'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accepted Peter Turnquest’s resignation as deputy prime minister and minister of finance yesterday evening, ending nearly a week of political intrigue after the East Grand Bahama MP was named in a Supreme Court lawsuit relating to an alleged $27m fraud.

Dr Minnis said in a brief statement that he will serve as interim finance minister before a substantive appointment is made to that post. Mr Turnquest said he will continue to serve out his term as MP.

Mr Turnquest’s resignation came as a surprise even to his Cabinet colleagues, with one minister telling The Tribune last night that he was “devastated and shocked” by the outcome. The Tribune understands that Mr Turnquest’s Cabinet colleagues largely wanted him to remain the steward of the country’s fiscal affairs as the nation battles the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Turnquest and Dr Minnis sat side by side for what will likely be the last time in the House of Assembly earlier yesterday. As parliamentarians debated a bill to amend the Penal Code, questions about Mr Turnquest’s future hovered over proceedings and were much discussed on the sidelines of the House. His departure from Cabinet comes several months after Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands resigned as health minister under controversial circumstances.

He is the third Cabinet minister to resign from the Minnis administration, after Brent Symonette quit his post as minister of immigration and trade last year.

Elected deputy leader of the Free National Movement in 2014 during the party’s tumultuous time in opposition, Mr Turnquest stood by Dr Minnis’ side when Loretta Butler-Turner led a revolt against the Killarney MP in 2016. Despite this, the pair did not enjoy a strong relationship and Mr Turnquest was not in the prime minister’s circle of most trusted colleagues, sources said.

Nonetheless, some in the FNM last night said that by accepting the resignation, Dr Minnis was being true to his long-held promise to take a zero tolerance approach to allegations of corruption and to hold his Cabinet colleagues to a high standard.

Mr Turnquest said it had been his honour and privilege to serve in public office.

“I have done so with total fidelity and adherence to the tenets of our democracy and the Westminster conventions by which we are guided,” he said in a statement.

“As a consequence of all the unfounded and untrue claims that have been circulating in the mainstream press as well as in social media, to protect my family, and in the best interest of my constituency and my party, I have offered my resignation as deputy prime minister and minister of finance to the prime minister with immediate effect.”

Mr Turnquest said, as finance minister, he tried to deepen the country’s democracy through legislation modernising and reforming the management of the economy and the public’s finances.

“When I met with the prime minister today, I informed him that while I am confident that once the allegations against me have been fully ventilated through the courts my reputation of transparency and accountability will be vindicated. I did not want a private business dispute, which occurred prior to my taking public office, to become a distraction to the government, or to the important national work that lies ahead,” he said.

“Our nation is undergoing an unprecedented time in its history. We are fighting a global pandemic, resulting in unprecedented economic challenges and a difficult road ahead to maintain stability and recovery. We must all continue to commit to doing our part.

“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and continuing to encourage modernisation and reform in our country to which, I remain so grateful for allowing me to serve.”

Mr Turnquest said he will discuss the circumstances of the allegations against him and those who perpetuated the claims at a later date.

In a statement of claim filed last week, Alpha Aviation Limited and Advanced Aviation Limited alleged that Randy Butler and Mr Turnquest conspired “wrongfully and with intent to injure” their companies and/or “to cause loss to them by unlawful means and/or to enrich themselves.”

Plaintiffs alleged that Mr Turnquest and Captain Butler used “some 39 fraudulent invoices and/or book entries, and for no adequate consideration” drained away some $3.8m paid by Alpha Aviation to Aviation Oversight Group via 39 separate cheque payments between February 2008 and July 2016.

They alleged that a further $3.026m was also alleged to have been siphoned off “as at December 31, 2017”, to AOG Maintenance Ltd, a company that owned Sky Bahamas’ maintenance hangar at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Mr Turnquest was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit and maintains his innocence. His former Sky Bahamas partner, Captain Butler, has also said he is innocent of the accusations in the suit.