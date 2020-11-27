LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson visited all schools in his constituency last week and presented the principals/administrators with a combined total of 300 tablets.
These tablets will heighten the educational experience and provide students with greater access to technology. The tablets will also assist with learning during this period of COVID-19.
Mr Gibson also donated 600 fully loaded backpacks to the schools. The backpacks featured a variety of items – school books, hand sanitizers, folders, pencil cases, pens, pencils, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, school glue sticks, etc.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of maintaining good hygiene, the MP also donated a few cases of hand sanitizer to each school.
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Kudos over to Comrade House-elect MP Adrian.
Must begs asks, why does the shipping boxes which I'm assuming had contained the combined total of 300 tablets during their voyage - do they look so alike they'd gone through a five-category Dorian whilst on route reach final destination Long Island? Shakehead once for upyeahvote be's hoping all, 300 tablets has a manufacturer's warranty, twice for not?
thps 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
So is this a news story or a press release?
TalRussell 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
My Comrade thought knew just happens help when Adrian is the Tribune's most favourite hath no flaws redcoats MP. Em's, has not had a single negative mention in the Trib since May 2017. Truth be's, em's the only redcoat MP, could walk over to sit on benches PLP's side House and the Trib spin as positive.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID