Adrian Gibson Helps Out Schools

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson visited all schools in his constituency last week and presented the principals/administrators with a combined total of 300 tablets.

These tablets will heighten the educational experience and provide students with greater access to technology. The tablets will also assist with learning during this period of COVID-19.

Mr Gibson also donated 600 fully loaded backpacks to the schools. The backpacks featured a variety of items – school books, hand sanitizers, folders, pencil cases, pens, pencils, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, school glue sticks, etc.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of maintaining good hygiene, the MP also donated a few cases of hand sanitizer to each school.