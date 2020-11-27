Editorial: Having Powers Doesn’T Mean You Have To Use Them

THERE seems to be something of a conspiracy theory circulating over the government’s use of emergency powers.

Some, including some who really ought to know better, are speculating that the extension of emergency powers is part of some fiendish plan by the government to keep us locked down forever to serve their purposes as dictators.

To those we would say, take a look around the world.

Right now, cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing in Europe, the US is experiencing another surge with the prospect of potentially hundreds of thousands more deaths, and each of our potential tourism markets is still wrestling with the virus that has put such a stranglehold on our world.

Indeed, the countries that have dealt with the virus best have been the ones that clamped down hard, early on, and were able to loosen restrictions having stemmed that initial surge.

There is nothing welcome about the government having to extend emergency powers until the end of January – but there is nothing sinister either.

We do not want these restrictions on our lives, of course not, but the extension merely allows the government to act if there is another surge in cases – which given our proximity to the US and our ability to travel to hotspots there is very possible.

Merely having the rules in place does not mean that they have to be exercised. Over-enthusiastic application of those rules can absolutely be a source of complaint – we’ve spoken in this column on many occasions of the lack of logic behind some of the restrictions and the inconsistency.

But if we were to experience a major surge and not be able to do anything about it in time because MPs had to go back to Parliament to implement new rules rather than just extending the one’s we have in place already, that could cost more than our patience, that could cost lives.

So when people talk about dictators and tyrants, look at what the rest of the world is doing. All of these lockdowns and curfews, all of these guidelines on how businesses should operate – this is all guidance being repeated to some extent in countries everywhere. Those nations taking a lighter hand are often the ones experiencing the greater surges as a result – take a look just across the water at the US and the states without mask mandates are experiencing significant numbers of new cases.

“When cases spike, governments do not have the liberty of a long period of time to act,” said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday. “If a government waits too long to act, many more people get sick; many more people are hospitalised and more people die.”

We’ve seen that already here – when Grand Bahama experienced a surge in cases and we were slow to limit travel from there, resulting in a number of people arriving in New Providence and unwittingly bringing the virus with them.

The sooner this virus is gone, the better. But that doesn’t mean we should rush away the powers that help us fight it too early.

What we’re doing appears to be working. Cases are down, and so is the number of deaths. Don’t let conspiracy theorists undermine the good work we have done collectively.

Bay Street dilemma

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar is rightly concerned about the future of Bay Street – and whether the retailers there can hold on for the return of the cruise ship market.

One of the first cruise ships to start sailing again recently had a number of positive cases on board and had to return to home port – showing that for the cruise market at least, it looks far too early for an attempt to return to normal. For them, it really will likely take the appearance of a vaccine and its wide implementation before confidence will return.

So how does Bay Street deal with having no ships at berth? It could be a long time – Mr D’Aguilar is talking more than three years before getting back to where we are, and we would wager that is optimistic.

There is talk of a vaccine by April, but that isn’t a magical overnight cure. It will likely take two sets of injections a couple of weeks apart, but more than that it needs a significant portion of the population to be vaccinated to drive the virus cases down. So businesses wait, their doors closed while they wait for visitors, their staff wondering when they can get back to work.

The government is going to need to work out what kind of safety net it can continue to offer – and for how long. This isn’t going to be solved in a hurry.