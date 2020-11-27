Fnm Thanks Turnquest

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement yesterday officially thanked former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest for his service, saying he did a “commendable job” in the face of “unprecedented, back-to-back crises”.

“Mr. Turnquest was Minister of Finance when Hurricane Dorian struck in September 2019,” FNM Chairman Carl Culmer said in a statement. “It was the worst storm to hit The Bahamas. His ministry led the effort to provide funding for thousands of Bahamians to get critical assistance to survive and to begin to restore their lives.

“Just as The Bahamas was making progress with its Hurricane Dorian response, the COVID-19 pandemic began, causing the worst health and economic crisis in modern Bahamian history. Mr Turnquest was instrumental as Finance Minister helping to coordinate the Minnis Administration’s response to the crisis.

“The Minnis Administration has provided Bahamians in need with record amounts of National Insurance benefits and food assistance, along with tax benefits, credits and grants to businesses to help them make it through the tough times.

“Allegations were made against Mr Turnquest in a recent court filing. Following long-standing conventions of our parliamentary system, he resigned from Cabinet. I respect his decision to abide by the conventions of our system.”

Mr Turnquest, a certified public accountant, resigned as DPM and minister of finance on Wednesday, after calls for his resignation mounted nearly a week after a writ was filed in the Supreme Court accusing him of fraud in previous business dealings. He was not named as a defendant in the court filing, however, and has maintained his innocence.

FNM Senator Dwight Sawyer says he is certain Mr Turnquest will be vindicated of the fraud allegations as he only knows him “to be a man of integrity.”

“I am very saddened of the fact that our Deputy Prime Minister has resigned,” said Senator Sawyer. “I like him a lot. I thought he was doing an excellent job as Minister of Finance in making sure that the country is financially stable, bringing more credibility to the financial affairs of the country and making sure we are accountable.

“I am very sad to see that he has left like this. I have known him for quite some time and I also know him to be a man of integrity. I am quite certain that in the final analysis he will be completely vindicated.”

FNM member of Parliament for Pineridge, Rev Frederick McAlpine, thanked Mr Turnquest for his service.

“Mr Turnquest followed the Westminster system and I thank him for what he has done in serving the Bahamian people,” he said. “We wish him well in all his future endeavours.”

Mr Turnquest, offered no further comment yesterday, however,

In his resignation statement, he maintained his innocence and said, “at an appropriate time I will have more formal comments to make in regards to the circumstances of the allegations made against me and the actors that have perpetuated it.”

PLP Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell views the resignation as a victory and lesson learned.

“The resignation is a victory for the rule of law and the conventions of the constitution,” Mr Mitchell said. “The entire country has benefitted from this lesson in governance. The people of the country struck a blow for decency.

“Folks would have been more sympathetic to him personally had the conduct of the Minnis Administration and the former Deputy Prime Minister, in particular, showed compassion for people. The thousands who were sent home from their jobs by the Minnis/Turnquest combination must be pondering these events in their hearts.”

Senator Mitchell said the PLP continues to advocate the very biggest standards of public probity.

“We continue the fight for equity for all of our citizens and the resumption of our full civil rights,” he said. “The pandemic must not defeat us and the PLP remain ready to assist in that fight. A luta continua (The struggle continues).”