Love Lights A Tree Event To Be Held Tonight

THE annual Love Lights A Tree event will be held tonight.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Kelly’s House and Home, and the company has partnered with the Love Lights A Tree organisers to buy a 40ft Olympia Christmas tree.

Organisers said the event, held at 5pm, would be “a spectacular annual family oriented event that demonstrates joy and laughter; with caroling, dancing, drama and the lighting of the tree which gives persons the opportunity to remember their loved ones”.

The event is organised by the Cancer Society of The Bahamas, and seeks to remember those who are no longer with us - more pertinent than ever this year.

“2020 has been an extraordinary year for so many; with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic of COVID-19. But despite the economic condition from the coronavirus, the Cancer Caring Centre still remained open at full occupancy during the entire pandemic with patients from the Family Islands undergoing various cancer treatments; unfortunately cancer still ravages throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said organisers.

With a gift donation of a minimum of $30 in recognition of 30 years, your gift will help light the Christmas Tree and light up someone’s life.



Each light is a representation of a person who has lost the fight, a person who is battling, or someone who has survived cancer.

Names of loved ones will be displayed on the ‘Love Stand Board’ inside the centre court of the Mall at Marathon throughout the holiday season.

The event will be held at 5pm at the Mall at Marathon near CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank where there will be opening remarks from Pastor Mario Moxey, a Christmas message from Rev Angela Palacious, the lighting of the tree by Nancy Kelly of Kelly’s House & Home and other entertainments.

Donations will allow the Cancer Society of The Bahamas to continue its work.

Visit www.cancersocietybahamas.org/donate to find out more.