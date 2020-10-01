The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there were 97 new cases of COVID-19, one non-COVID-19 related death and 84 people confirmed as having recovered.

The total number of cases is now 4,220 with 1,803 of those active.

Seventy-seven of the new cases were in New Providence, three were in Grand Bahama, two were in Exuma, one was in Andros and the locations of the other 14 cases are pending.