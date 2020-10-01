‘Jazz’ Chisholm And Marlins Beat Cubs 5-1 In Playoff Opener

THE surprising run for the Miami Marlins continued into the postseason as they now stand one win away from the National League Divisional Series.

The No.6 seeded Marlins took game one of the Wild Card series on the road with a 5-1 win over the No. 3 seed Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm did not make an appearance in yesterday’s game, but was named to the Marlins 28-man roster for the postseason.

Chisholm is one of seven rookies on the Marlins postseason roster — all of whom made their Major League debut in 2020. Other rookies include Sixto Sanchez, Nick Neidert, Braxton Garrett, Trevor Rogers, Lewin Diaz and Monte Harrison.

The Marlins’ first playoff win since 2003 came courtesy of a breakout seventh inning that included five RBI and two home runs.

Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer and Jesus Aguilar added a two-run homer to put the game away. Game two is set for today at 2:08pm and if necessary, game three will be hosted Friday (time to be announced), both aired on ESPN/TBS.

The Marlins will start rookie Sixto Sánchez on the mound while the Cubs will start Yu Darvish.

The two franchises last faced off in the playoffs in the 2003 National League Championship Series, now famous for the “Steve Bartman Incident” in game six.

Chisholm may have an opportunity to get into the lineup sooner than expected due to an injury to outfielder Starling Marte, who was struck by a pitch in the ninth inning and was replaced by Harrison as a pinch runner.

According to MLB.com, “X-rays revealed Marte sustained a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his left hand.”