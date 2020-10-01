Men Admit Guilt In Breaking Curfew

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old man who said he violated curfew because he went to pick up his wife from her mother’s house was fined $200 yesterday.

Police arrested Roderick Collie after they found him on Barbados Street around 12.50am on September 16.

He pleaded guilty, but said he left home to drive “two minutes away” to get his wife from his mother-in-law’s house.

After pleading guilty, he was fined $200 or ten days in prison.

• James Brennan, 30, was arrested after officers found him on Marshall Road around 2.15am on September 6. During the hearing, Brennan said he had a few drinks and passed out on his brother’s couch. He said he woke up to 14 missed calls from his wife asking him to bring her iron tablets.

Brennan insisted he just “pitched up” because he was not aware of the time.

Magistrate Rolle-Davis accepted the guilty plea and placed him on six months’ probation. He warned him if he violated the conditions, he would be fined $350.