Patricia Minnis Helps Kids Get Back To School

MORE than 125 children from the surrounding communities participated in the Free Town Urban Renewal Centre’s back-to-school jamboree held on Friday at the Pilgrim Baptist Temple Community Centre.

The event was attended by Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. Mrs Minnis, representing the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, presented the children with backpacks that were stocked with school supplies, including books, pencils, crayons, geometry sets, pens, erasers, rulers, sharpeners, snacks, masks and drinks.

New shoes were also provided to those children in need of them.

The children were also treated to a hot, nutritious lunch as part of the Urban Renewal Commission’s month-long lunch programme—held as a one-year replacement to the commission’s month-long summer camp usually held in July but rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back-to-school events were held simultaneously in all ten Urban Renewal Centres in New Providence. Officials say more than 1,200 similarly stuffed backpacks were presented to children attending the events. Additional events have been scheduled for Grand Bahama and the Family Islands, which account for the remaining 13 of the 23 centres.

Mrs Minnis applauded the Urban Renewal Commission and staff at the centres for their efforts.

“I wanted to come and share with the kids because I wanted them to know that, in addition to the love they receive at home, that there are persons outside of their family circle who are also concerned about their welfare, that love them as well,” Mrs Minnis said. “This time is very difficult for kids (as) usually they would have been in school with their friends and so we have to engage them. This was a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”

Mrs Minnis also took the opportunity to discuss with the children a number of the safety measures designed to prevent or limit the community spread of COVID-19.

“We have to constantly remind them that it is important that they wear their masks in public spaces in order to protect themselves, and the importance wearing masks plays in helping to reduce the community spread of COCVID-19. We also have to constantly remind them of the proper way those masks should be worn which I think, is the hardest part for many of the children, and also to constantly remind them of the role physical distancing also plays in reducing/preventing community spread.”

Loretta Mackey, centre manager at the Free Town Urban Renewal Centre, said Friday’s event, and the three-week luncheon programme, were just two of the many programmes underway to give back to the community.

“We feel that we are all family,” Mrs Mackey said. “We have been able to build great relationships with the members of the communities we serve through our various programmes, and the people very much appreciate what we do for them.”