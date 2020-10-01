Village Pub Manager Is Shot Dead Outside Bar

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot on Tuesday night and found unresponsive on the sidewalk outside a local bar.

The latest homicide victim, identified by relatives as 46-year-old Roberto Lewis was remembered as a family person who helped those in need. It is said Lewis managed The Village Pub, the bar he was found outside of on Tuesday.

According to police reports, shortly before 10pm officers were called to a shooting incident that occurred on Balfour Avenue in the vicinity of EP Roberts Primary School.

On their arrival, officers found the body of a man lying on the sidewalk outside The Village Pub. He was unresponsive.

“The preliminary information is that a male exited a business establishment and walked in an eastern direction along Balfour Avenue, when a dark coloured Nissan vehicle approached him. A male exited this vehicle armed with a firearm and discharged it in his direction hitting him about the body,” a police crime report noted.

The victim’s cousin, Troy Clarke, said his relative was a “cool brother”.

“He takes care of his children. He takes care of his family... He did what he had to do,” Mr Clarke said.

“He was a good employer. People who needed a job he hired them... People who needed bills to be paid he paid them and stuff like that.

“He was always well dressed, very educated.”

It is rumoured Lewis was owner of The Village Pub, however his cousin could not confirm this. However, The Tribune was told the deceased managed the bar.

The Village Pub has been in hot water with law enforcement in the past. The owner was arrested in August after police responded to reports of an unauthorised gathering. It is claimed police also found a pistol and ammunition inside his vehicle following the arrest.

Last month, videos emerged online of several people coming out of the local bar. Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle revealed 23 people were arrested in connection with that particular incident.