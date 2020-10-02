Event For Displaced Children Postponed After Official Tests Positive For Covid-19

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

The welcome home celebration planned for Friday for the 30 displaced children at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home has been postponed after an official travelling in the delegation for the event tested positive for COVID-19.

The testing was mandatory for the group.

The children - who were relocated to Nassau a year ago following damage to the home during Hurricane Dorian - were scheduled to arrive in Freeport at 9.15am, with an official delegation from Nassau.

FIDA and Rotary Clubs on Grand Bahama had planned a ‘yellow ribbon’ procession throughout the streets of Freeport and had requested residents and businesses along the route to tie a yellow ribbon on their trees and buildings.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development advised that the scheduled return of the residents of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home to Grand Bahama had been rescheduled.

“Mandatory, advanced, COVID-19 testing of officials who were included in the delegation revealed a positive test for the COVID-19 virus,” it stated. “In accordance with Ministry of Health Protocols, officials at the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, and the Department of Social Services, have decided to forego Friday’s return to Grand Bahama until such time as those Protocols can be followed.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the general public, and the Grand Bahama Community, that all efforts are being made for the return of the children to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home in the most practical timeframe.”

Some $850,000 in renovations were completed at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which sustained severe flood damage as a result of storm surge.

The children who experienced the worst of the storm were relocated to the Ranfurly Children’s Home in New Providence, until repairs were completed.