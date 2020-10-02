0

Golden Girls' 20th Anniversary Recognised

As of Friday, October 2, 2020

photo

FROM LEFT : Nathaniel McKinney, World Championships silver medalist 4x400m and Sports Tourism representative; Leonardo Dean, champion bodybuilder and Sports Tourism representative; Rupert Gardiner, 2000 Bahamas Olympics Team track and field coach; Golden Girl Eldece Clarke-Lewis; Minister Rolle; Golden Girl Pauline Davis-Thompson; Drumeco Archer, President of the BAAA; and Timothy Munnings, Director of Sports. In the second row, from her Ministry, are as follows: Ken Wilson, Sports Consultant; Eugene Poitier, Permanent Secretary; Montez Williams, Under Secretary; and Oria Wood, Chief Sports Officer. The other "Golden Girls" are Debbie Ferguson; Chandra Sturrup, and Savatheda Fynes. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the “Golden Girls” gold-medal-winning performance at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Lanisha Rolle poses with “Golden Girls” team member representatives Eldece Clarke-Lewis (left of Minister Rolle) and double-gold Olympian Pauline Davis-Thompson (right of Minister Rolle), in front of the House of Assembly, on September 30, 2020.

Minister Rolle also recognised the Golden Girls in the House of Assembly that day.

