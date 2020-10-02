Golden Girls' 20th Anniversary Recognised

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the “Golden Girls” gold-medal-winning performance at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Lanisha Rolle poses with “Golden Girls” team member representatives Eldece Clarke-Lewis (left of Minister Rolle) and double-gold Olympian Pauline Davis-Thompson (right of Minister Rolle), in front of the House of Assembly, on September 30, 2020.



Minister Rolle also recognised the Golden Girls in the House of Assembly that day.

