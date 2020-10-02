Parents Say Children Still Without Electronic Devices

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH public schools set to reopen next week, some parents are worried their children are not prepared as many are still without devices with which to take part in online lessons.

One concerned parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Tribune that purchasing school supplies for her children has been extremely challenging due to financial restraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In pre-COVID years, the mother-of-three said her children would have already been equipped by now with all the supplies needed to last them for the duration of the year.

However, this time the situation is much different, with only one virtual learning device on hand to be shared between her children as they are not on the Ministry of Education’s lunch programme where those on the programme are listed as priority students to receive vouchers for tablet devices.

“I feel like (the devices) should be distributed to all that truly are struggling and can’t afford to get one for their children,” she said.

“With the little (I had), I was able to get a few writing books and fix a laptop that my son currently uses for his virtual classes. As for now my oldest’s classes don’t start until evenings. He is in UB so the use of the laptop time is split between them both. But as of Monday, the others start their classes and one laptop can’t share between them all. Sometimes with my son he needs two devices at one time to do his work.”

The single mother said her current situation is a reality for most parents living in The Bahamas, particularly in New Providence.

“Most families are faced with the issue because of unemployment. Like myself I was employed at Atlantis and (I’m) not working due to COVID-19 and others in my household as well,” she said. “For me, I’m a single mother that always made sure my children have what they need, but because of the pandemic it has put a big strain on me. Bills are piling up and the little I’m getting whereas I’m thankful for, but it isn’t doing much.”

Schools were initially expected to open for the fall semester on September 21.

However, due to rising COVID-19 cases, the date was pushed back to October 5, with virtual learning set for the islands of New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera.

However, there are some Family Island residents who are concerned that some institutions in their respective communities are still not ready to resume with face-to-face instruction in a safe manner.

A Central Andros resident, who only wanted to be identified as Ms Smith, said she has not yet seen any COVID-19 preventive measures being implemented in her children’s schools.

“I feel as if there is no plexiglass. I’ve been to the school and I don’t see any plexiglass,” she said. “Also, we have these school buses, how are they going to do it with social distancing because it’s only one bus per area. So, what are the protocols that they have in place?

“So, personally, I feel as though school shouldn’t have been opened as yet. I feel as if the government should have had persons who do disinfectant and things come to the islands and disinfect the schools and even have a two-day or one-day training for the janitresses to show them how they deep clean.”

Ms Smith said parents there are also worried about their children not having sufficient school supplies as there has been little help given by the government.

“Down here, a lot of parents aren’t working and are going to Social Services because you know Social Services is doing the school assistance programme. It’s now Thursday and nobody has heard back from them as yet. We haven’t got any confirmation so the students could get uniforms for school.”

Her concern was echoed by some parents of Abaco students, who say their cries for help have been falling on deaf ears since Hurricane Dorian last year.

Shekera Hall, a resident in the community, said there are many parents on the island who do not have the learning devices needed for their children to continue with online learning.

With no consistent electricity, Ms Hall said many students will be unable to effectively participate in the ministry’s virtual learning programme without the proper devices.

“The government should have had someone doing a survey of how many families moved back to Abaco with kids that way they know who is back and who isn’t (to assist), she said. “I haven’t received any tablets from the ministry. The school my son was attending gave them a tablet a while back and that’s not working. If (all else) fails well I will have to try get a tablet.”

In a statement released yesterday, education officials said over 12,000 students have already registered for the ministry’s virtual learning programme, with 10,000 of those applications approved. It added that the ministry will also be conducting a national orientation starting Monday.

“Over the next few days, notices in all media will advise of which schools will be utilising such (learning) methods. No matter the mode in all respects the safety and well-being of our students, staff and educators and all others are paramount, foundational and will be in keeping with the dictates of the competent authority,” said Education Minister Jeff Lloyd.

“However, let me reiterate that as we are certainly in a fluid environment nothing is written in stone. Consequently, these decisions are subject to change as guided by the competent authority based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.”