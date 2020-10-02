Salvation Army Offers Aid

THE Salvation Army is continuing its COVID-19 support efforts - providing in August care packages valued at $100 each to 100 families, assisting more than 390 people. This initiative, facilitated by a $7,500 grant from the Citi Foundation, was a partnership with United Way Guatemala.

A cross-section of families was assisted, including 25 single households, 25 married couples, 25 people with disabilities or medical needs, and 25 seniors. Each category included people still displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

Each package included fresh bread, produce, water, dry goods, sanitisation, and a disinfecting kit, as well as a personal hygiene kit. Recipients also received a meat voucher.

“Even in these challenging times, our donors and volunteers have shown up, and their generosity enables us to increase our impact in the community and assist those most vulnerable,” stated Melanese Coakley, Salvation Army community relations and development associate.

Since March 23, the Salvation Army has helped 14,400 people representing 3,600 families through its COVID-19 relief programme.

The programme, which ran from July through September, included New Providence and Grand Bahama, as well as Long Island, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay, South Andros, Inagua, Mayaguana, and Cat Island.

The Salvation Army also maintained its daily assistance programmes.

The organisation serves those seeking assistance between 8.30am and 11.30 am, with lunch service offered daily from noon to 1pm.

To learn more about the Salvation Army’s work or to contribute support, visit salvationarmybahamas.org or call The Salvation Army at 393-2340.