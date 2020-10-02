Three Face Fraud Charges

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE women were charged separately with fraud in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Cassinel Oliver, 32, of Settlers Way, Freeport, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court One on eight separate charges.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges, including two counts of forgery, possession of a false document; uttering a false document; abatement to fraud by false pretenses; conspiracy to possess a false document; conspiracy to utter a false document, and conspiracy to fraud by false pretenses.

Oliver elected summary trial. She was denied bail and the matters were adjourned to February 15, 2021 for trial.

Also appearing in Court was Shenika Coburn, 32, of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, and Raven Mavis Thompson, 24, of Jones Town, EMR.

The women were both arraigned on eight charges, including possession of a false document; uttering a false document; fraud by false pretenses; conspiracy to possess a false document; conspiracy to utter a false document; and conspiracy to fraud by false pretenses.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges and elected summary trial.

Bail was denied and the matters were adjourned to February 15, 2021 for trial.