Updated: Gunmen ‘Followed Family To Their Home’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle yesterday said the gunmen who shot and killed a man and his son in Eleuthera on Saturday followed the victim and his family to their Rock Sound property to carry out the attack.

The police chief spoke to reporters while issuing school supplies to children at Pilgrim Baptist Church, as part of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s community outreach initiative.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm on Saturday, police were informed that two people had been found unresponsive on a property in Rock Sound. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man and boy with injuries. The two of them were later pronounced dead. Later that day, officers received additional information that a white vehicle and two children were missing. Detectives dispatched from the capital later found the children unharmed in the car, which they discovered through a dirt road north of the settlement.

While officials have not yet released the identities of the victims, The Tribune understands they are 35-year-old Jamoric Green and his four-year-old son, Jeremy Green.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Commissioner Rolle said the “culprits obviously followed” Mr Green and his family when they went to “check on a house” they were building.

“Their house is some distance off the main road and the attack took place,” he said. “The assailants then jumped in his vehicle and drove off. I don’t think they realised that the children were in the car and once they realised they ditched the car, but we found the car sometime later. Both of the children were reunited with the mother...regrettably, the father and one of the siblings were killed in that incident.”

Asked whether police could say if the double homicide was a targeted attack, he stated: “We are still conducting our investigations with that. Based on what I’m saying, obviously he was followed there because where the house is, this is not some place where people hang out. There was no indication or no argument or anything”.

Police say they have several people in custody in relation to the incident.

Meanwhile yesterday, Commissioner Rolle said the RBPF distributed 400 school bags to children in the Kemp Road community who are scheduled to return to school sometime this week.

He said the force hosted the “give back” as part of their efforts to “interact, partner and build relationships” within the community.

“I think we had 1,600 packages that were issued throughout the various communities,” he said. I know we spent around $3,500 for the school supplies and then there was another $16,000 that was expended on food vouchers.

“Then of course, when we first started with doing the food drive, we did about $50,000. So these were corporate persons who came forward and partnered with the police and I want to thank all of them who put their money where their mouth is in doing their part and help make this community safe.”

Commissioner Rolle insisted the RBPF would continue to do its part and help out in light of the current “tough” economic times many people were faced with.

He said the force was also able to distribute meal vouchers and provide water and lunch for the children yesterday.