Retired Senior Police Officer Dies

RETIRED Assistant Commissioner of Police Willard Cunningham died yesterday morning.

In a statement, Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he was saddened by the news.

“I had the pleasure of working with Mr Cunningham in my capacity as a defence attorney where we developed a professional camaraderie and friendship that lasted until his untimely passing,” Mr Davis said in a statement.

“I recall Willard as a commanding figure and formidable prosecutor in the Magistrate’s Court. A resilient spirit, he overcame many personal challenges and his work ethic and dedication to the administration of justice led to his ascension through the ranks of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to the substantive post of assistant commissioner of police.

“Willard was also very active in the religious community and upon his retirement from the police force, he continued his contribution to nation building, becoming a minister of the gospel and an associate pastor at Annex Baptist Church on Wulff Road where he faithfully served until his passing.”

Mr Davis said ACP Cunningham “lived a full, fruitful and purposeful life” dominated by service to others.

“I thank him for his public service as he goes on to reap his eternal reward.”

ACP Cunningham joined the RBPF in 1971 and worked in several Family Island communities during his career. Before his promotion to ACP in 2010, the retired officer was chief superintendent for the Family Islands.