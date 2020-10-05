Sorry State Of Policing

EDITOR, The Tribune.

That Bahamian police see themselves as a “force” rather than a “service” is one of the most repugnant and backward features of life in The Bahamas today.

To witness the militaristic behaviour of officers as they aggressively flag down motorists or strut around Bay Street in khakis with crude sticks in hand is to be reminded that the institution has not fully emerged from its colonial role of controlling the masses, rather than protecting them.

Whatever the true story of the Police Force’s apparent failure last month to protect the young mother (who apparently called them) and her child, the prevailing narrative rings true to many observers – that of a trigger-happy gang, more interested in hunting down the culprit than in actually protecting the caller.

What else could explain the Commissioner of Police’s admission that his units were “all over the city”, yet failed to be in the one place that the caller feared her killer would make his way?

This sad and angering episode is another reminder of how badly politicians have failed Bahamians in terms of governance.

Some years ago, when asked about the prior government’s plans to give at least symbolic recognition to the problem by restyling the organisation “The Royal Bahamas Police Service”, then-Security Minister Tommy Turnquest proudly announced that he had shelved such plans and a “force” it would stay.

Even worse, politicians have pandered to an ethos among officers that cravenly worships power (including, of course, politicians themselves) yet reserves contempt for the wider community whose taxes provide everything down to their fancy uniforms. It is time to shake up that organisation and remind its leaders of their role, which is to protect and serve the entire Bahamian community.

ANDREW ALLLEN

Nassau,

October 4, 2020.