107 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Reaches 100

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there were 107 new cases of COVID-19, one death, three deaths under investigation now confirmed as COVID-19 related and 100 recovered cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 4,559 with 1,952 of those active.

Eighty-eight of the new cases were in New Providence, five were in Grand Bahama, 10 were in Abaco, one was in Cat Island, one was in Eleuthera and the locations of the other two cases are pending.

The Ministry also reported one new death and three deaths under investigation from New Providence that are now confirmed as COVID-19 related:

An 85-year-old woman who passed away on 5th October;

A 72-year-old man who passed away on 2nd October;

A 51-year-old woman who passed away on 28th September; and

A 57-year-old man who passed away on 24th September.

Two other deaths under investigation have now been classified as non-COVID-19 related.

Deaths under investigation are now at 13, non-COVID-19 related deaths are at 19 and the confirmed death toll is now 100.